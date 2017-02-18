Athens woman arrested, accused of DUI...

Athens woman arrested, accused of DUI drugs

Caitlyn Renae Kelley, 21, of Barnett Shoals Road was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after another motorist called 911 to report she was driving erratically on Georgia Highway 72, Athens-Clarke County police said. The caller was an off-duty firefighter who police said followed Kelley's car from Madison County into Athens because he reportedly saw the car weaving and speeding, nearly hit a curb, and veer into oncoming traffic.

