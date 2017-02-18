Athens woman arrested, accused of DUI drugs
Caitlyn Renae Kelley, 21, of Barnett Shoals Road was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after another motorist called 911 to report she was driving erratically on Georgia Highway 72, Athens-Clarke County police said. The caller was an off-duty firefighter who police said followed Kelley's car from Madison County into Athens because he reportedly saw the car weaving and speeding, nearly hit a curb, and veer into oncoming traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC