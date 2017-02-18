Athens police nab two men allegedly smoking drugs
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after they were caught apparently smoking drugs inside a car they backed into some brush in an undeveloped part of a neighborhood on Towne Square Lane, Athens-Clarke County police said. An officer who spotted the car while on patrol at about 11:20 a.m. noticed a large amount of smoke in the car.
