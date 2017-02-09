Athens police make arrests possibly related to flea market theft ring

Athens-Clarke County police are making significant headway as they try to crack a theft ring where merchandise stolen from area stores ends up being sold at a local flea market On Feb. 3, authorities took into custody 21-year-old Herring Street resident Quintavious Lamor Johnson on felony warrants charging him with theft by shoplifting at four different stores in Athens. A second possibly-related arrest was made on Tuesday.

