Athens police chief helps nab burglary suspect
Athens-Clarke County Chief of Police Scott Freeman this week assisted in making an arrest during a burglary in progress at the former Kmart building off Barnett Shoals Road. Arriving on the scene as backup for the first officer who responded, Freeman assisted in the search for the suspect who was arrested when found trying to hide on the roof.
