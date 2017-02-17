Athens police assisting in Winterville home invasion probe

Authorities announced a cash reward in the investigation of a rare violent crime that occurred this week in the tiny Winterville community, the only municipality that is wholly located within Athens-Clarke County. At about 2:10 p.m. Monday, two gunmen forced their way into a home in the 500 block of Robert Hardeman Road and stole an undisclosed amount of women's jewelry, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

