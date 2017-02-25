Athens optometrist appointed to South...

Athens optometrist appointed to Southern College of Optometry board of trustees

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The owner of Thomas Eye Center in Athens, Stuart Thomas, was appointed to the board of trustees at his alma mater, Southern College of Optometry. After receiving his bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Georgia in 1979, Thomas earned his doctorate degree in optometry from Southern College of Optometry in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC