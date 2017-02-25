Athens optometrist appointed to Southern College of Optometry board of trustees
The owner of Thomas Eye Center in Athens, Stuart Thomas, was appointed to the board of trustees at his alma mater, Southern College of Optometry. After receiving his bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Georgia in 1979, Thomas earned his doctorate degree in optometry from Southern College of Optometry in 1984.
