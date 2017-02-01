Athens nurse to speak on Civil War battlefield medics
An Athens nurse will speak on the complications of surgery and medical practices during the Civil War at the Thursday meeting of the TRR Cobb Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Rachel Holland, who was raised in Athens and has a degree in science and a masters in nursing, is a nursing practitioner with an interest in the Civil War that emerged when she saw her first battle reenactment in elementary school.
