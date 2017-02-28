Athens man sleeping in truck sought on outstanding warrant
Doyle Calvin Williams, 31, of Rocky Drive was arrested Monday night at an Oconee Street apartment complex and it was learned he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, Athens-Clarke County police said Williams brought attention to himself by sleeping in an improperly parked truck at the Flats at Carrs Hill, and police said they discovered the warrant when running an identity check on the man.
