Athens man runs into someone's home, held at gunpoint until police arrive
Justin Maurice Smith, 29, of Sir Matthew Road was arrested Monday afternoon after he ran into someone's home on Virginia Lane while believing he was being chased by the police, Athens-Clarke County police said. According to police, no law enforcement officers were chasing the man, who admitted to having ingested methamphetamine prior to the incident.
