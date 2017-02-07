Athens man faces intoxication charges after dashing, and falling, on Athens Perimeter

Kenny Terrell Jennings, 38, of Carriage Court was arrested on an intoxication charge Monday morning after he was almost struck by a car while running across the Athens Perimeter, Athens-Clarke County police said. A motorist explained that when he saw Jennings about to cross the highway he blew his car' s horn, but Jennings made a run for it and fell, causing the motorist to slam on his vehicle's brakes to avoid hitting the man, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.