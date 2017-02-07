Athens man faces intoxication charges...

Athens man faces intoxication charges after dashing, and falling, on Athens Perimeter

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Kenny Terrell Jennings, 38, of Carriage Court was arrested on an intoxication charge Monday morning after he was almost struck by a car while running across the Athens Perimeter, Athens-Clarke County police said. A motorist explained that when he saw Jennings about to cross the highway he blew his car' s horn, but Jennings made a run for it and fell, causing the motorist to slam on his vehicle's brakes to avoid hitting the man, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC