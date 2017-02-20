Athens man claims to have been abduct...

Athens man claims to have been abducted, held overnight at gunpoint

11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a 66-year-old man's weekend report that he had been kidnapped and held at gunpoint overnight. The man, a resident of University Garden apartments on Baxter Drive, went to the nearby police substation on Baxter Street Saturday morning to report that he had information concerning some recent home-invasion armed robberies, police said.

