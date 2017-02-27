Athens man attacked downtown because ...

Athens man attacked downtown because he was gay, according to police

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A 24-year-old Hall County man was arrested early Saturday after he reportedly attacked an Athens resident because the victim was gay, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Monday by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens.com. The 20-year-old Highland Park Drive resident was walking past the Georgia Bar on West Clayton Street at about 2:45 a.m., when Chad Andrew Weaver, 24, of Gainesville yelled at the victim that he was a "faggot" because the victim was dressed in women's clothing, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC