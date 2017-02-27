Athens man attacked downtown because he was gay, according to police

A 24-year-old Hall County man was arrested early Saturday after he reportedly attacked an Athens resident because the victim was gay, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Monday by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens.com. The 20-year-old Highland Park Drive resident was walking past the Georgia Bar on West Clayton Street at about 2:45 a.m., when Chad Andrew Weaver, 24, of Gainesville yelled at the victim that he was a "faggot" because the victim was dressed in women's clothing, according to police.

