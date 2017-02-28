Athens man at home with woman he was ordered to have no contact with

Ralph Leon White, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning at the home he shares with his girlfriend despite a judges' order he have no contact with the woman because of a domestic violence incident there earlier in the month, Athens-Clarke County police said. Responding to an unknown problem due to a 12:07 a.m. 911 call in which a dispatcher could hear a man and woman arguing, police arrived at the East Carver Drive residence and could hear White threaten to smack the woman in the mouth, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.