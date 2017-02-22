Athens man assaults mother with pork chop, head-butts her, police say

An Athens man this week was arrested for an assault on his mother in which he reportedly threw a pork chop at her and then head-butted the woman, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29 was eating the pork chop at his home on Simmons Street at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when he became angry at his mother because she hadn't gotten cigarettes for him, the 60-year-old woman told police.

