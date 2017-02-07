Athens man arrested on outstanding warrant

Garry Leonard Powell, 50, of West Dougherty Street was arrested Sunday morning after he was questioned about his loitering outside of a business on Hawthorne Avenue and it was learned he had an outstanding warrant in connection with a burglary. An officer was on patrol when he saw Powell in the parking lot, reportedly searching for discarded cigarette butts to smoke, and the officer wanted to question Powell because he was a suspect in a recent liquor store burglary, according to police.

