Athens man accused of shooting at motorist during road-rage incident

Lonnie Lamar Rogers, 57, of North Billups Street was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly shot at another motorist during a road rage incident, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim called 911 to report Rogers was driving aggressively on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, where Rogers tailgated the victim's car and illegally passed that car and another vehicle, according to police.

