Athens man accused of pushing girlfriend into window

Aldricus Bernard Fleming, 30, of Beaverdam Road was arrested early Monday following an altercation with his girlfriend at her home on Lavender Road in which he pushed her into a window that shattered, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police responded to the woman's 2:10 a.m. 911 call in which a dispatcher could hear the woman yelling for Fleming to leave, according to police.

