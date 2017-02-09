Athens man accused of battery against ex-girlfriend

Tyson Detrell Jackson, 20, of Lombardy Drive was arrested Wednesday night outside the Cedar Shoals Drive home of his former girlfriend where they had an altercation concerning their recent break-up, Athens-Clark County police said. Police responded after a witness called 911 at about 10:50 p.m. to report seeing Jackson push the victim into a car and onto the ground, and the woman was telling Jackson to let her go, according to police.

