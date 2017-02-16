Athens library hosts Indie Author Marketplace; meet first-time novelists like Muriel Pritchett
About 20 years ago Muriel Ellis Pritchett wrote a manuscript that was relegated to the file cabinet because she was led to believe that a book about a main character who was 50 years old would not appeal to the reader of that day. Pritchett had the book submitted to a website last year that is monitored by publishers and it was soon accepted by Black Rose Writing.
