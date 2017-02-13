Athens Downtown Development Authority proposes new downtown district boundaries

The Athens Downtown Development Authority is proposing a new map that would extend its jurisdiction from the North Oconee River on the east to The Bottleworks mixed-use development on the west, and from Dudley Park on the south to the Willow Street and Cleveland Avenue area on the north. The ADDA has worked for months to increase the area it covers in downtown Athens, in large part because it collects the proceeds of a special 1-mill property tax levy on business and commercial properties within its jurisdiction.

