Athens Downtown Development Authority...

Athens Downtown Development Authority moving closer to naming executive director

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Athens Downtown Development Authority board will come a step closer to appointing a new executive director during a closed-door meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The board, which has already narrowed a field of more than 50 applicants for the job to three finalists, holds the closed-door meeting to reach an informal consensus on its final choice for the position, and will hold a second meeting on Tuesday to ratify an employment contract and announce its selection for the post, according to ADDA board attorney Jim Warnes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC