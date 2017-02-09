Athens Downtown Development Authority moving closer to naming executive director

The Athens Downtown Development Authority board will come a step closer to appointing a new executive director during a closed-door meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The board, which has already narrowed a field of more than 50 applicants for the job to three finalists, holds the closed-door meeting to reach an informal consensus on its final choice for the position, and will hold a second meeting on Tuesday to ratify an employment contract and announce its selection for the post, according to ADDA board attorney Jim Warnes.

