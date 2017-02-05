Athens Downtown Development Authority director candidates share views
This file photo shows a crowd gathering for the Parade of Lights, the annual Christmas parade in downtown Athens, and one of the community's premier events. The Athens Downtown Development Authority, which works on economic development in the downtown area, is currently seeking a new executive director, and the three finalists for the post recently presented their ideas for downtown Athens during a community reception.
