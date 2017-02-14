Athens Downtown Development Authority board chooses two directors
In a surprise move, two people have been hired to serve as directors of the Athens Downtown Development Authority, replacing former executive director Pamela Thompson, who resigned in December to take a job with the Glynn County government. David Lynn and Linda Ford, two of the three finalists chosen from among 50 applicants by the ADDA board, will serve, respectively, as the ADDA's director of planning and outreach and the authority's director of business services and outreach.
