Athens convicted felon found with gun, crack
Michael Lee Nelms Jr., 32, of Lombardy Circle was arrested on gun and drug charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly stuck a pistol in someone's face, Athens-Clark County police said. Responding to a third-party's 911 call about the alleged gun incident, Nelms was stopped for questioning by police when they found him walking with people on Lombardy Circle.
