Athens-Clarke commissioners approve moratoria on most new downtown bars, apartments
Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted 8-2 Tuesday to institute a year-long moratorium on most new bars and most new apartments in the downtown area. With regard to apartments, the moratorium halts "the acceptance of new applications for special use approval, permitted use approval or building permits for any multi-family residential use."
