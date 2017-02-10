Athens-Clarke Commission gives priori...

Athens-Clarke Commission gives priority to downtown segments of greenway

Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A file photo shows a section of the Oconee Rivers Greenway, a multiple-use paved trail being developed along and near river corridors in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson cast a tie-breaking vote at this week's commission meeting to keep the development of two sections of the Oconee Rivers Greenway in the edge of downtown on top of a priority list.

Athens, GA

