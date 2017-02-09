Athens-Clarke commission actions are ...

Athens-Clarke commission actions are concern for West Hancock area residents

Athens Banner-Herald

An infill housing ordinance and a moratorium on large apartment complexes in downtown Athens approved by Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday have many residents of West Hancock Avenue and the surrounding area concerned that they could be facing changes in the character of their neighborhood. A number of those residents attended Tuesday's commission meeting.

