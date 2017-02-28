Athens bands compete in Road to Roo f...

Athens bands compete in Road to Roo for chance at Bonnaroo

6 hrs ago

Athens group Walden is one of the bands competing for a spot to perform at Bonnaroo this year. Courtesy Walden Local bands have been nominated to compete for a performance slot at Bonnaroo.A few Athens venues will host shows where three or four bands perform, and one winner will emerge from each performance.

Athens, GA

