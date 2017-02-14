Art show in downtown Athens celebrates love
"Love in All its Many Forms" is an art show at Kristen Ashley Artist Shop in downtown Athens that will hang until March 31. Courtesy Kristen Ashley Artist Shop "Love in All its Many Forms" is an art exhibit that hanging through March 31 at Kristen Ashley Artist Shop. The show features submitted work from local artists.
