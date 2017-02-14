Art Kudos International Competition 2017

Art Kudos International Competition 2017

Art Kudos is an annual international juried competition that serves to recognize and honor excellence in the visual arts. Drawings , paintings , printmaking , photography , digital art , sculpture , installations , wood , glass , ceramics , fiber art and mixed media are eligible.

