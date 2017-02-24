Arrest made in downtown Athens bar assault, second suspect remains at large
Authorities this week arrested one suspect in an October downtown barroom fight in which a victim was severely injured with a beer bottle, but the suspect's brother and alleged accomplice in the assault remained at large. Luis Enrique Maldonado, 26, of Atlanta was arrested Thursday night by Clarke County sheriff's deputies who served warrants charging Maldonado with aggravated assault.
