Area residents elected to Angus Association Board during 2017 banquet

David Gazda/Special Several Athens area residents were among those elected to the Georgia Angus Association board of directors during the 2017 Georgia Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet held Jan. 21 in Athens. Shown are, from left seated, Christy Page, Jefferson, executive secretary; Douglas Williams, Milan, president; Andrew McPeake, Arnoldsville, vice president; and Carolyn Gazda, Athens, director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.