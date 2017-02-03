Altercation with mother leads to teen's arrest in Athens
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening after an altercation with his mother over her attempts to end his relationship with an older woman who lived in their building, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police said when they arrived at the woman's home, they saw her son holding her by the arm.
