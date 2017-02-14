Alleged gang member shot in east Athe...

Alleged gang member shot in east Athens was suspect in previous shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The young man shot multiple times in east Athens last month was a purported gang member who allegedly provoked the shooting by trying to rob drugs from the shooting suspect. In addition to being the victim of a Jan. 31 shooting on Eastwood Court, 20-year-old Johntavis Hull was the suspect in an unrelated shooting three days earlier during a gang party in west Athens in which a man was wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Mon sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC