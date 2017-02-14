Alleged gang member shot in east Athens was suspect in previous shooting

The young man shot multiple times in east Athens last month was a purported gang member who allegedly provoked the shooting by trying to rob drugs from the shooting suspect. In addition to being the victim of a Jan. 31 shooting on Eastwood Court, 20-year-old Johntavis Hull was the suspect in an unrelated shooting three days earlier during a gang party in west Athens in which a man was wounded.

