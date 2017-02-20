2 face drug, weapons charges in Athens

2 face drug, weapons charges in Athens

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Natron Jaqua Lyle, 20, of Hollow Ridge Road and Juanya Deterrance Peek, 18, of Sunny Hill Drive were arrested on drug and weapons charges last Thursday afternoon, Athens-Clarke County police said. The arrests were the result of "contact" made with the suspects by plainclothes officers and members of the Crime Suppression Unit at Hollow Ridge Drive and Sage Lane for reasons not specified in a report released to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan 23 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC