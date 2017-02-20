2 face drug, weapons charges in Athens
Natron Jaqua Lyle, 20, of Hollow Ridge Road and Juanya Deterrance Peek, 18, of Sunny Hill Drive were arrested on drug and weapons charges last Thursday afternoon, Athens-Clarke County police said. The arrests were the result of "contact" made with the suspects by plainclothes officers and members of the Crime Suppression Unit at Hollow Ridge Drive and Sage Lane for reasons not specified in a report released to the Athens Banner-Herald.
