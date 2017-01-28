Williams & Associates announces new structure for corporation
The president and CEO of Williams & Associates, an Athens-based surveying and landscape architecture firm, announced a new structure for the corporation at its annual forecasting luncheon. Jon Williams announced that the company's partner and director of engineering, Frank Pittman, will become the chief operations officer.
