William Gabriel
William Clarke Gabriel, 77, died Friday, January 27, 2017. Born in Athens to the late Rube and Lizzy Mae Carter Gabriel, William worked for Athens Clarke County as an electrician and was an elder at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lexington for over 50 years.
