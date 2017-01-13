UGA's first black freshmen - all three - recall what it was like
Nowadays, UGA recruiters would be all over themselves to enroll three high-achieving African American students like Kerry Rushin Miller, Harold A. Black and Mary Blackwell Diallo. In 1962, though, when the three became UGA's first black freshmen, UGA officials just wished they would go away.
