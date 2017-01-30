Three arrested in Athens on various drug charges

Three arrests were made Thursday morning when members of the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of North Bluff Road, Athens-Clarke County police said. In a police report made public Monday the suspects were identified as Brandon Anthony Tarbush, 25, of Winder; Justin Robert Hyde-Cervantes, 28, of Nicholson; and Taylor Michelle Freeman, 20 of Commerce, The police report did not indicate the offenses the suspects were charged with.

