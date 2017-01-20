Thousands march in downtown Athens to...

Thousands march in downtown Athens to protest Trump inauguration

Protesters at City Hall in downtown Athens react to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The Friday evening rally was followed by a march along the sidewalks of downtown Athens that attracted a crowd estimated at 3,000 people.

