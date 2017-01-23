The Engraved Bracelet That'll Take the Words Right Out of Your Mouth
Athens, Georgia, is home to many things - the Dawgs , the birthplace of R.E.M., at least a handful of stumbling-drunk 19-year-olds at any given time, and a very unique little fashion scene, the heart of which lives in a boutique called Community . Community is, for the most part, a vintage shop, but before a lot of those pieces hit the sales floor, the in-house seamstresses will rework them, modernizing the fit and style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|14 hr
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC