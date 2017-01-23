The Engraved Bracelet That'll Take th...

The Engraved Bracelet That'll Take the Words Right Out of Your Mouth

Athens, Georgia, is home to many things - the Dawgs , the birthplace of R.E.M., at least a handful of stumbling-drunk 19-year-olds at any given time, and a very unique little fashion scene, the heart of which lives in a boutique called Community . Community is, for the most part, a vintage shop, but before a lot of those pieces hit the sales floor, the in-house seamstresses will rework them, modernizing the fit and style.

