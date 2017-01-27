Second suspect in slaying of north Athens man captured in Florida
A second suspect in the recent slaying of a man at a northside apartment complex reportedly was captured this week by authorities in Florida. Readale Michael Thomas, 22, was sought on murder and other charges for the Dec. 21 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Clinton Tyrell Patterson during a possible robbery attempt outside the victim's home at North Grove Apartments on Old Hull Road.
