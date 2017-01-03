Retired UGA professor Judith Ortiz Co...

Retired UGA professor Judith Ortiz Cofer dies; remembered for literary talent and teaching

Judith Ortiz Cofer, a long-time University of Georgia professor of English and an accomplished poet and author, died Dec. 30 at her home in Jefferson County. She was 64. Cofer, who in 2010 was inducted into the Georgia Writer's Hall of Fame, was a professor from 1984 until she retired in 2013.

