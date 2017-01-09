Regents asked lease property to two UGA sororities, sell a farm for $2.2 million
The University System of Georgia was asked to lease two properties to University of Georgia sororities while selling an 865-acre farm in eastern Georgia for $2.2 million, according to the agenda for Wednesday's meeting of the Georgia Board of Regents. Two Regents-owned properties in Athens - located at 525 Bloomfield Street and 1064 South Lumpkin Street - would be leased to the Eta Chapter of the Sigma Delta Tau Sorority and the Beta Sigma Chapter of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, respectively, according to the agenda.
