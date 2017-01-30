Red Cross volunteers from Athens area help in Albany after tornadoes
Volunteers with the American Red Cross from the Athens area are in Albany this week continuing to help those affected by tornados that ripped through the Southeast. Officials said more than 20 tornados touched down in the Southeast, which resulted in at least 21 deaths, according to the Associated Press.
