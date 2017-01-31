Public workshops seek to help shape Athens in the coming decades
By the time the first two of five public workshops conducted as part of the Envision Athens planning process had concluded, an estimated 150 people weighed in with their visions of the Athens they want to see two decades from now. "I'm just wanting to be involved in the community," said Marissa Joyner, as she waited in line for the second session, held at lunchtime Tuesday at the Lyndon House Arts Center in the edge of downtown Athens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marc Lofton
|Jan 23
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC