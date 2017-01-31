Public workshops seek to help shape A...

Public workshops seek to help shape Athens in the coming decades

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

By the time the first two of five public workshops conducted as part of the Envision Athens planning process had concluded, an estimated 150 people weighed in with their visions of the Athens they want to see two decades from now. "I'm just wanting to be involved in the community," said Marissa Joyner, as she waited in line for the second session, held at lunchtime Tuesday at the Lyndon House Arts Center in the edge of downtown Athens.

Athens, GA

