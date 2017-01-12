Problem Drinking in Older Adults
Athens, Ga. - Older adults suffering from multiple chronic health conditions and depression are nearly five times as likely to be problem drinkers as older adults with the same conditions and no depression, according to researchers at the University of Georgia.
