Prime location makes Braselton a key distribution hub
The town with a population of less than 10,000 has emerged as a major distribution hub in the Southeast, thanks in large measure to its advantageous location on Interstate 85 between Atlanta and Greenville, S.C. Add to the mix Braselton's proximity to Athens and Gainesville and it's the kind of location developers drool over, according to Jim Shaw - director of economic development at the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, which also calls Braselton home, along with Barrow and Gwinnett counties. "Location is important in real estate and it's just as important in distribution," Shaw said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec 27
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC