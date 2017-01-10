Presbyterian leaders deny Athens group's request to leave denomination with church property

An assembly of Northeast Georgia Presbyterian leaders emphatically denied a breakaway Athens congregation's request to leave the Presbyterian Church denomination and take the local church property with them as they join a more conservative denomination. Church leaders Monday night said some members of Athens' Central Presbyterian Church's breakaway faction filed a pre-emptive lawsuit in Clarke County Superior Court, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order that would prevent the presbytery from taking control of Central's Alps Road property, valued at more than $3 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.