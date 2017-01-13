Police: Decision on charges in pair of Athens domestic homicides now in DA's hands
Any decision on whether to bring criminal charges in two recent Athens domestic homicides will be made by the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Office, a police spokesman said Friday. One of the homicides occurred Dec. 12, when a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed her father, Antonio Wilkerson.
